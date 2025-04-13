Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the Qatari capital, Doha, at the start of a Gulf tour that will also include Kuwait.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that during the visit, President El-Sisi is scheduled to meet with Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as regional developments, particularly those related to the Palestinian cause and efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The President will also hold a meeting with representatives of the Qatari business community to explore economic cooperation opportunities.

The President will then head to Kuwait, the second stop on his Gulf tour. The visit underscores the depth of the strategic relations between the two brotherly countries and their mutual keenness on expanding horizons of economic and investment cooperation.

In Kuwait, President El-Sisi is expected to meet with Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as Crown Prince, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.