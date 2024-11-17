Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the Brazilian capital, Rio de Janeiro, to participate in the G20 Summit, scheduled to take place on November 18-19.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, stated that President El-Sisi is attending the summit upon an invitation by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Egypt's participation will mark its fourth engagement in G20 summits, building upon its prior involvement in the 2016 summit held under China’s presidency, the 2019 summit convened by Japan, and the 2023 summit hosted by India. These engagements demonstrate the growing acknowledgement of Egypt’s international stature and its pivotal role regionally.

The summit will address a multitude of priority issues for developing countries, primarily social inclusion, poverty and hunger eradication, reforms of global governance institutions, and energy transition, within the framework of sustainable development.

President El-Sisi will deliver Egypt's speeches during the summit’s sessions, showcasing Egypt’s development efforts and the challenges faced by developing countries in their endeavors to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly amidst the ongoing international political and economic fluctuations. The President will outline Egypt's vision regarding the critical importance of solidarity and enhancing cooperation to address these challenges. Moreover, President El-Sisi's speeches will focus on regional developments, primarily the crisis emanating from the state of instability caused by the persistent Israeli escalation in Palestine and Lebanon, in addition to Egypt's efforts to restore stability in the Middle East.

The summit will officially launch the “Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty”, an international alliance initiated by Brazil during its G20 presidency. It aims to reinforce social inclusion and eliminate poverty and hunger by mobilizing financial and knowledge resources to accelerate global efforts to combat poverty and hunger, which is a key sustainable development goal.

Additionally, President El-Sisi is expected to meet with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss ways to foster closer bilateral relations, mechanisms to strengthen international cooperation to realize the sustainable development goals, and efforts to restore regional peace and security to fulfill the aspirations of the peoples for prosperity and development.