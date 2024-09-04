Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to Ankara for an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye at an invitation by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi’s historic visit to the Republic of Türkiye represents a new milestone on the path of strengthening relations between the two countries. He added that the visit builds upon the historic visit by President Erdoğan to Egypt last February and ushers-in a new phase in the friendship and joint cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and at the level of the region, which is encountering substantial challenges that necessitate consultations and coordination between the two countries.

During the visit, President El-Sisi is expected to hold in-depth talks with President Erdoğan. The two Presidents will also co-chair the first meeting of the High-level Strategic Cooperation Council between Egypt and Türkiye. The council meeting is scheduled to explore ways to promote bilateral relations across an array of fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of joint interest. Those include primarily efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, end the dire humanitarian catastrophe in the sector, and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. President El-Sisi and Turkish President Erdoğan will also witness the signing of a multitude of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two countries’ governments in a broad range of cooperation domains.