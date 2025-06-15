Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Martyrs and Victims Honoring Fund, Major General El-Sayed El-Ghaly, and the Fund’s Executive Director, Major General Ahmed Al-Ashaal. The fund honors the martyrs, as well as victims, missing and the injured of military and security operations and terror attacks and their families.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President was briefed on the progress of the Fund's activities and the services extended to beneficiaries, including the families of martyrs, victims, and those injured in military, terrorist, and security operations, in coordination with relevant state entities.

President El-Sisi was also updated on the Fund's upcoming initiatives. The President emphasized the need to further improve the services offered by the Fund, develop its resources, and foster its management mechanisms to strengthen its ability to respond to the needs of its beneficiaries.

The President approved the launch of the "Egypt is with You" initiative for underage children of martyrs and victims from the Armed Forces, Police, and civilians. This initiative focuses on investing the allocated funds to ensure the highest investment return for these minor children when they reach legal age, in coordination with the Central Bank, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, and Misr Insurance Company.

President El-Sisi also approved the inclusion of martyrs and injured officers and other ranks from the Armed Forces in special operations, as well as civilian martyrs in the war effort during previous wars, under the umbrella of the Fund. The President stressed that Egypt will never forget the sacrifices of its loyal sons, and that fitting tributes are being offered to the martyrs and injured who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Furthermore, the President directed the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to take the necessary measures to determine exemption and discount rates for various scholarships from public, private, and national universities, as well as private higher institutes, for the Fund's beneficiaries, along with the method and mechanisms for implementation.

The President affirmed that the Egyptian people hold deep respect and appreciation for all their sons, the martyrs and those injured in military, terrorist, and security operations, who paid a heavy price for the Egyptian people to live in security and prosperity.