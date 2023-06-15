On 14 June 2023, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, hosted a luncheon at the Ambassador's Residence for Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and his delegation. They exchanged views on ways to promote tourism cooperation and elevate people-to-people relations between Thailand and Egypt.
During the visit to Egypt, TAT Governor met with Mr. Mohamed A. Salama, Head of Tourism Offices Sector, Egyptian Tourism Authority, and gave information on Thailand’s potential in the tourism sector, especially after COVID-19 pandemic. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries. On the same day, the TAT Governor also met with Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Moussa, Chairman of EgyptAir Airlines, to discuss the possibility of the resumption of direct flights between Cairo and Bangkok, which is one of the important factors to promote tourism and bilateral relations between Thailand and Egypt.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.