On 27 September 2022, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand, met with Dr. Ahmed El-Kamar, Chairman of Happy Sweet Food Industries at the Head Office in Cairo Capital Center in New Cairo, to discuss about the opportunity for expanding business cooperation in the areas of mutual interest. In this connection, the Thai Ambassador invited Dr. Ahmed to visit Thailand in the near future to meet Thai businessmen in several sectors.
Happy Sweet Food Industries, founded in 1996, is a leading Egyptian company in manufacturing and producing high quality food products. The company’s biscuits, cakes and candies are among the most well-known products in Egypt and the Middle East region. At present, the company hires approximately 5,000 employees and owns around 1,000 trucks. Happy Sweet Food Industries is conducting business in more than 30 countries worldwide such as Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, UAE, Jordan, Somalia, Kenya, Palestine, Nigeria and Ethiopia. The Company is interested in expanding its business in other countries, including in Thailand.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.