Severe economic hardship is driving an increase in crime across South Sudan. For the Kasire community, in the capital Juba, the worsening security situation is creating fear and many sleepless nights. “Two weeks ago, a community member was killed in his own home during a robbery,” recounts youth leader, Joseph Odongi. “The insecurity has forced some residents to relocate to safer areas in the city,” explains another community member, Louis Loro Yugu. “We urge the government to establish a police post in Kasire to restore safety and save lives.” The residents expressed their concerns about security and other challenges at an outreach event organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to support conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts at the grassroots level. Women's leader Hellen Dudu highlighted the difficulty of raising families during an economic crisis. “We survive on one meal a day and can hardly afford water. Our children are denied education and, fearful of violence, many people are resorting to urinating in bottles at night rather than to use toilets outside the house.” UNMISS Chief of Protection, Transition, and Reintegration, Julie Kiwanuka, addressed the concerns during the event, attended by 70 community leaders. “Collaborative efforts are crucial to ensuring security for local communities as well as enabling displaced people to return safely to their homes,” she said. “All stakeholders, communities and security services, must take concrete action together to ensure sustainable peace and security.” Grace Wangari, who represents the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM), reiterated the importance of rigorously monitoring security challenges. “CTSAMVM will continue to monitor, verify, and report on these challenges across the country while promoting the protection of civilians, particularly women, children, and people with special needs.” Another priority for those at the event is progressing the full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, including meeting key benchmarks needed to ensure free, fair, credible and peaceful elections can take place in December 2026. Guy Gabriel, from the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) stressed the need to mobilize resources to support this process. “As the extended transitional period begins in just over a week, it is important for the Reconstituted Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) to provide the necessary funding to the Agreement's institutions and mechanisms and to implement them with a sense of urgency.” The Head of the UNMISS Community Outreach and Advocacy Unit, Reuben Inaju, reiterated the mission’s ongoing support for the implementation process, including building the capacity of government officials, civil servants, security services, judicial actors and other stakeholders ahead of elections. In closing the event, Area Chief, Emelio Tongun, urged unity among community leaders to ensure a future that is free from tribal divisions and conflict. “I was born and raised in conflict; I do not want that for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” he said.

