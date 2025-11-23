The starting signal for the first edition of ECOFEST was given on Thursday, 20th of November 2025 by the Senegalese Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism, Mr Amadou BA, during a press conference held at the Museum of Black Civilisations. Jointly organised by the ECOWAS Commission, the UEMOA Commission and the Republic of Senegal, the West African Arts and Culture Festival will be held from 30 November to 6 December 2025 in Dakar.

Alongside the Secretary of State for Historical Heritage and Cultural and Creative Industries, Mr Bakary SARR, and in the presence of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, the Minister presented the progress of preparations and the main themes of the festival. He emphasised that Senegal is hosting ECOFEST ‘‘with responsibility and humility, recalling that creativity and cultural industries are a real driver of growth, dialogue and regional integration.

ECOFEST aims to be a unifying, multidisciplinary and open space, promoting the artistic, cultural and culinary heritage of West Africa. This year’s edition will place particular emphasis on the theme of the year: socio-political changes and crises in West Africa, and the decisive role of culture in peace, cohesion and living together. Exhibitions, shows, professional meetings, artistic residencies and spaces for reflection will punctuate this week dedicated to exchanges and bringing peoples together.

Secretary of State Bakary SARR emphasised the symbolic and community dimension of the festival, recalling that integration, social cohesion and cultural development are at the heart of the values upheld by ECOWAS and UEMOA. Finally, Minister Amadou BA praised the mobilisation of cultural and institutional actors, affirming that Dakar is ready to welcome the delegations, artists and audiences expected for this first edition.