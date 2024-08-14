The ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) convened in Abuja for their 42nd Ordinary Meeting, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to tackling the numerous security challenges that continue to threaten political stability and the socio-economic well-being of citizens in the region. The meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation through experience sharing, intelligence exchange, and collective efforts in combating terrorism and other forms of transnational organized crime. The Defence Chiefs expressed their firm resolve to pool resources and strengthen their collective determination to protect stability and democratic governance in West Africa, recognizing that no single nation can address these challenges alone.

The meeting was held at the National Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria, from 7th to 9th August 2024. It was chaired by General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria and Chairman of the CCDS, with support from H.E. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security. During the meeting, the Chiefs of Defence Staff discussed, assessed, and reached agreements on their state of readiness, focusing on capabilities, personnel, and logistics of their armed and security forces. This was in preparation for the swift activation of the ECOWAS Counter-Terrorism Force (CTForce) within the ongoing operationalization of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF). The agenda also included other strategically important topics, such as ongoing and new security missions and logistical requirements.

In response to the directive of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its 64th Ordinary Summit held in Abuja on 10 December 2023 on the deployment of an ECOWAS Security Mission to Sierra Leone to help stabilize the country, the Defence Chiefs approved a Mission with a strength of 1200 all ranks and made pledges towards raising the force, including the establishment of a Force Headquarters, Joint Intelligence Fusion Centre, and a composite battalion. The Defence Chiefs were also briefed on the state of readiness of the ECOWAS Logistics Depot at Lungi, which is over 90 percent ready, and efforts to transfer logistical equipment to the facility.

In relation to the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) to fight terrorism in the Region, the Defence Chiefs reiterated their commitments to raising an overall 5,000-man ESF with a start-up of a 1,650-man Counter-Terrorism Brigade as an immediate priority. The ECOWAS Ministers of Finance are due to meet later in the month to finetune the modalities for funding and equipping the kinetic force, which would trigger the commencement of pledges and immediate action to activate the Force.

On the margins of the meeting, the Chiefs of Defence Staff paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. The President commended the Defence Chiefs for the successful outcome of their meeting and their commitment to the security and democratic choice of the Community. He expressed the Authority’s commitment to provide the required resources to facilitate the successful execution of their mandate to secure the Region, while declaring the commitment of the Authority to ensuring the unity of the Community. Earlier, the Chiefs of Defence Staff also undertook a visit to the Nigerian National Counterterrorism Centre in Abuja where networking, synergies and partnerships were forged.