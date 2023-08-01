ECOWAS Commission organized in Lome (Republic of Togo) a 3-day Regional Capacity Building Workshop for Law Enforcement Officials and Member States Counter Trafficking in Persons Focal Points on the Counter Trafficking in Persons Plus Approach.

The ECOWAS Commission, through the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, with support from International Centre for Migration, Policy Development (ICMPD) organized a 3-day Regional Capacity Building Workshop for Law Enforcement Officials and Member States Counter Trafficking in Persons Focal Points on the Counter Trafficking in Persons Plus Approach from 19 to 21st July, in Lome Togo. The workshop was aimed at contributing to improved human security in the region by building capacities, coordination and providing strategic direction to Protection Officials and other relevant stakeholders in the fight against TIP and other related crimes against persons. There were 48 participants from ECOWAS Member States.

In her Opening Remarks, the Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr. Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, highlighted the complicated factors such as lack of Human Rights, economic disruptions, weak government, corruption amongst other factors that increase the rate of vulnerabilities within the West African Region thereby exposing persons and making them more susceptible to human trafficking.

During the three days, the Participants discussed about the multisectoral approach of collaboration and partnership amongst key stakeholders. The workshop ended with concrete outcomes and next steps with ECOWAS reiterating its commitment to support Member States to develop their National Crimes Against Persons Prevention (RCAPP) Policies, their Strategic Frameworks, advancing Witness and Victim Protection, Support and Assistance Systems, improved response systems to the subject of missing children/persons and investigations (Amber Alert Systems and U-report from Communities). Also, enhancing Joint Investigation on Cross Border Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and international cooperation and facilitating the link up and collaboration of Heads of relevant anti-TIP agencies in Member States with the West Africa Police Information System (WAPIS) Focal points to strengthen the coordination against trafficking in person and related offences in the region.

The Workshop was facilitated by the ECOWAS Division of Human Security and Civil Society with co-facilitation by a consultant supported by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) under the auspices of the Organized Crime in West Africa, Trafficking Response (OCWAR-T) Project.