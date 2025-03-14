The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is pleased to announce the upcoming ECOTOUR 19-29 Training Support to the Implementation of Tourism Regional Policy. This significant event underscores ECOWAS’s commitment to strengthening the tourism sector across West Africa, fostering economic growth, and promoting regional integration.

Scheduled to take place from March 17 to 21, 2025, in Banjul, The Gambia, this training program aims to equip tourism professionals and policymakers with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively implement the ECOTOUR 19-29 Action Plan. Adopted in 2019, the ECOTOUR 19-29 initiative focuses on the protection and development of tourism heritage, the establishment of standards and regulations, and the creation of control systems to position West Africa as a premier tourist destination.

Participants will engage in comprehensive sessions covering strategic priorities, objectives, and implementation programs designed to harmonize tourism development across ECOWAS member states. The training will also address the integration of ecotourism projects that prioritize community involvement, biodiversity conservation, and socio-economic benefits, aligning with ECOWAS’s vision for sustainable tourism development.

By fostering collaboration among member states, ECOWAS aims to create linkages between institutions and stakeholders, enhancing the region’s tourism offerings and ensuring that tourism serves as a catalyst for economic development. The ECOTOUR 19-29 Training represents a critical step toward achieving these goals, providing a platform for knowledge exchange, capacity building, and the promotion of best practices in tourism policy implementation.

This initiative aligns with ECOWAS’s broader efforts to promote regional integration and sustainable development. By enhancing the capabilities of tourism professionals and aligning national policies with regional strategies, ECOWAS seeks to unlock the full potential of the tourism sector, contributing to job creation, cultural preservation, and economic resilience across West Africa.