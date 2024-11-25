Her Excellency Mrs Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, and His Excellency Mr Mamadou Oury BAH, Prime Minister, Head of Government of the Republic of Guinea, officially launched the national coordination centre for the early warning and response mechanism for security risks in the Republic of Guinea in Conakry on Wednesday 20 November 2024.

This important event brought together representatives of the Guinean government, technical and financial partners such as the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) and the European Union (E.U.) and the United Nations system, as well as civil society actors and risk management experts. The Centre, which is the fruit of close collaboration between ECOWAS and the Guinean authorities, is part of ECOWAS’ regional early warning mechanism and aims to provide Guinea with effective tools for detecting, analysing and preventing the multifaceted crises that can affect people’s lives. This conflict prevention mechanism belongs to the Guinean state. It also reflects Guinea’s commitment to a regional approach to prevention and resilience.

In her speech, Mrs Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA expressed ECOWAS’ deep gratitude to the Head of State, General Mamadi DOUMBOUYA, to the government and people of Guinea for their hospitality and constant commitment to regional integration, and to the Prime Minister, Head of Government, for his commitment to working for a peaceful environment to guarantee the people of Guinea the security and peace to which they aspire.

She also emphasised that “the establishment of the national centre on Guinean soil is an important step towards achieving this aspiration. The mechanism for strengthening conflict prevention that we are officially launching today is also a significant step forward in the peace and security architecture of Guinea and the region as a whole “.

“This Centre represents much more than an infrastructure; it is a symbol of the collective commitment of ECOWAS and the Republic of Guinea to work towards a safer and more prosperous future for their people. ECOWAS will continue to support Guinea in its efforts to guarantee the security and well-being of its citizens,” added the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The official launch of the centre was followed by the inaugural statutory meeting, a key moment for laying the foundations for the operation of this mechanism. This inaugural meeting, chaired by H.E. the Prime Minister, provided an opportunity to present to Council members the detailed functioning of the regional and national early warning mechanisms, and the Centre’s operating procedures.

This first meeting also marks a major step forward for Guinea, providing the country with a robust and innovative early warning and prevention system. With this system, Guinea is part of a regional crisis prevention dynamic, in line with ECOWAS directives.

ECOWAS has thus reaffirmed its commitment to providing ongoing technical support and capacity building to help Guinea achieve its strategic objectives. This partnership bears witness to the importance attached to security and sustainable development throughout the West African region.

Now fully operational, the National Coordination Centre is positioned as a key player in strengthening human security, promoting the resilience of populations and actively contributing to sustainable development in Guinea.