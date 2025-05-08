On 17 and 18 April 2025, the ECOWAS Representation to the Republic of Benin, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (ECOWAS National Office in Benin) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Department of Sub-Saharan Africa and African Integration) jointly organised a consultation meeting at the Millennium Popo Beach Hotel in Grand-Popo.

This event brought together the Honourable Members of the ECOWAS Parliament from Benin, sectoral ministries, the ECOWAS Representation to the Republic of Togo, ECOWAS specialised agencies present in Benin as well as implementing agencies such as Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs). The aim of the meeting was to review the portfolio of ECOWAS projects and programmes in the Republic of Benin.

Over the two days, the proceedings were structured around an opening session, a session to present the ECOWAS projects and programmes completed in 2024 and underway in the Republic of Benin, a session to discuss the challenges and formulate recommendations to the Government of Benin, ECOWAS and the Implementing Agencies for the establishment of a coordination, monitoring and evaluation mechanism for ECOWAS projects and programmes in Benin, and a closing session.

Attended by some fifty participants, the opening ceremony was marked by keynote speeches from Ambassador Amadou DIONGUE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, the Honourable Nassirou BAKO ARIFARI, ECOWAS Member of Parliament, the Executive Secretary of Grand-Popo Town Hall and Mr Faustin GUIDI, Head of the ECOWAS National Office, representing the Minister of State for the Economy and Finance.

The work enabled the mapping of more than 50 projects and programmes supported by ECOWAS, underway or completed by 2024, and the identification of major challenges to the monitoring, coordination and visibility of ECOWAS interventions in the Republic of Benin.

In view of the challenges identified, the participants recommended, among other things, the designation of focal points by ministry to monitor ECOWAS interventions, the creation of a national directory of ECOWAS projects including the implementing NGOs, the establishment of a coordination and monitoring framework, inspired by the UEMOA model already in place, and the establishment of a relevant communication strategy around the interventions.

Through this participatory approach, the strong institutional anchoring, and the desire to align regional projects with national priorities, this initiative aims to become a concrete model that can be replicated in other ECOWAS member states. This model will improve coordination between stakeholders, give states greater ownership of Community interventions, provide a framework for assessing challenges and serve as a springboard for a review of policy reforms.

This consultation represents a strategic turning point for Benin, and an inspiring example for other Member States, in strengthening the governance, transparency and impact of regional projects.