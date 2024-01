Beyond the formal agenda, the leaders engaged in conversations regarding partnership programs, Spanish language classes, cultural exchanges, and the significant role of EU funding in Africa. President Touray emphasized on the importance of institutional governance in addressing security challenges resonated throughout the meeting, reinforcing the dedication to regional stability.

Their discussions, focused on crucial topics aimed at fostering stronger relations. Key highlights include the exploration of innovative strategies for cooperation, the follow-up on the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining impactful programs for 2024, and the pursuit of funding to support these initiatives.

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission received the Ambassador of Spain, H.E. Juan Sell, and Mr. Santiago Or-meno Garcia, the newly appointed Head of Spanish Cooperation in Nigeria and ECOWAS. This follow-up meeting, held on January 25, 2024, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.