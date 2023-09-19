Mozambique’s sizeable natural gas reserves – measured at 100 trillion cubic feet - represent a breakthrough for the country’s economic and sustainable development. Discoveries made in the hydrocarbon-rich Rovuma and Mozambique basins and associated project developments have positioned the southern African country as a rising player in the global energy market. The country’s National Oil Company Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) is actively advancing Mozambique's oil and gas industry, partnering with global players to advance energy security, fuel economic growth and foster skills development.

Under efforts to advance sustainable development, ENH has joined the African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 conference - taking place from 16–20 October in Cape Town – as a Bronze Sponsor, a testament to the company’s dedication to engaging with regional stakeholders and global investors. ENH is also the sponsor of Invest in Mozambique Energies, a dynamic session that aims to showcase investment and partnership opportunities within Mozambique’s rapidly expanding energy market. Invest in Mozambique Energies will be led by ENH Chairman Estêvão Tomás Rafael Pale.

As the demand for natural gas continues to grow and Mozambique actively seeks collaborative partnerships to amplify the sustainable development, effective management and lucrative monetization of its extensive resources, the pivotal role of ENH has become increasingly clear. Representing the government in petroleum-related activities, ENH has been instrumental in driving a strong pipeline of natural gas developments. Current projects include the Eni-led Coral Sul Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) initiative, which exported its first LNG cargo in November 2022, and the TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG development, a $20 billion initiative poised to produce up to 43 million tons of LNG per annum. Onshore, the Pande-Temane Complex is a producing conventional gas field operated by South Africa’s Sasol.

Meanwhile, in its pursuit of fostering industry growth, ENH has a number of strategic partnerships in place with key global players spanning the entire value chain. Companies to the likes of Buzi Hydrocarbons are conducting exploration activities in the Buzi Basin and MozGas in the Mazenga Basin. TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Eni, Galp and many more are also active in the Rovuma Basin. Under efforts to position the country as both a regional energy hub and global LNG exporter, ENH is committed to accelerating exploration and production across the country. In line with this agenda, ENH will also participate in the African Farmout Forum, a platform hosted at AEW 2023, led by Moyes&Co, Envoi and Farmout Angel and dedicated to facilitating deals across Africa’s upstream sector. During the forum, ENH will engage with investors and E&P players, providing insight into the various upstream opportunities present in the market.

ENH has also fostered strategic collaborations with prominent industry players such as Saipem, Shell, Baker Hughes, Marubeni, Kogas, and Sasol within the downstream sector. This concerted effort aims to optimize the distribution and monetization of domestic gas, effectively catering to local and regional energy demand. These alliances encompass diverse initiatives, including the establishment of a methanol plant as well as the implementation of pivotal projects like the Gas Distribution Project North of Inhambane and the Maputo and Marracuene gas distribution initiative.

Despite these developments, much of the country’s oil and gas acreage remain unexplored while infrastructure remains largely undeveloped, opening lucrative opportunities for E&P players and investors alike. ENH's participation as a Bronze Sponsor at AEW 2023 serves as a testament to the company's unparalleled commitment to catalyzing investment and development across the nation's burgeoning energy market.

“ENH plays an instrumental part in driving the sustainable development of Mozambique’s energy sector. Representing a strong partner for both regional and global players, the company works hard to monetize the country’s oil and gas resources. As global gas demand continues to grow and international nations diversify supply chains, Mozambique is poised to play a much larger role in supplying the world with sustainable energy,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

