The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to announce that H.E. Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Djibouti, will participate at the African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector which takes from 16 – 20 October in Cape Town.

Under the theme ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets’, AEW 2023 provides a platform where H.E. Yonis Ali Guedi can engage with other African energy and petroleum ministers as well as private and public sector executives from across the regional and global landscape, laying the foundation for new partnerships and investment agreements to be signed.

Representing a crucial gateway to international markets for many landlocked East and Central African countries - owing to the country’s location and close proximity to the Red Sea and Suez Canal -, the presence of H.E. Minister Guedi at AEW 2023 – the premier platform for the African energy sector – will be critical for showcasing opportunities available for energy and services companies within Djibouti’s energy, infrastructure and logistics spectrums.

While Djibouti has no native sources of oil, natural gas, hydropower or coal as of yet, the country has made significant progress in improving energy resilience and access for its citizens though regional integration and cooperation with neighboring countries such as Ethiopia. As a result, Djibouti boasts an energy access rate of over 61%, with a target to achieve universal access by 2035. With Djibouti seeking to unlock its renewable energy potential to maximize domestic energy generation, AEW represents the best platform for the minister to meet, network and sign industry changing deals with global investors.

On the hydrocarbons front, the move by Djibouti to position itself as a regional trade and logistics hub – with various Memoranda of Understandings having been signed by H.E. Minister Guedi with South Sudan and Ethiopia – presents massive opportunities for regional energy security, resource monetization and for oil, gas and services companies seeking high returns on investments. While deals such as with Ethiopia for the development of a new fuel storage terminal inside the Djibouti Damerjog Industrial Development zone and the large-scale Ethiopia–Djibouti Gas Pipeline – set to distribute gas from the Calub and Hilala fields (https://apo-opa.info/46qxz4I) in Ethiopia – represents an important step towards improving regional energy security, AEW 2023 represents the ideal platform for such projects to secure funding and materialize.

“The Chamber is proud to be hosting H.E. Yonis Ali Guedi at AEW 2023. We commend the minister for his commitment to enhancing regional cooperation between Djibouti and its neighbors and driving energy sector stability and growth. At AEW 2023, discussions and deal-signings will be centered around the investment opportunities present within Djibouti for infrastructure and logistics companies within the oil, gas and renewables spaces,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

At AEW 2023, H.E. Minister Guedi will participate in high-level panel discussions, ministerial forums and exclusive networking sessions where the minister will showcase investment opportunities within the East African country.

AEW is the AEC’s annual energy event that unites African and global energy companies and governments for four days of networking and dialogue. The event represents the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent. For more information about sponsorship, attendance and partnership, visit www.AECWeek.com