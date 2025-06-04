Nationals residing in various cities of Angola, the Netherlands, and Mombasa, Kenya, have enthusiastically celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary under the theme “Our Cohesion – Our Armour.”

The celebratory events in the Angolan cities of Luanda, Benguela, Lubango, Cabinda, Sumbe, Moçâmedes, and others featured cultural and artistic programs that strengthened the attachment of nationals to their homeland. The nationals also expressed readiness to strengthen their participation and contribution to national affairs.

Eritrean nationals in the Dutch cities of Rotterdam and The Hague celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal from 29 May to 1 June. Mr. Kibreab Tewolde, Head of Consular Affairs, stated that the vibrant Independence Day festivities both at home and abroad reflect the heavy sacrifices made for independence. He also commended those who contributed to organizing the colorful events.

Nationals in Mombasa, Kenya, also celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary on 1 June. At the event, Mr. Dawit Hagos, Chairman of the Eritrean community, stated that independence is a gift from our martyrs, and that the present to our martyrs should be a prosperous country that safeguards its unity and territorial integrity.

The participants, for their part, expressed readiness to strengthen their organizational capacity and fulfill their national duty.