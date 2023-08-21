Deputy Minister Judith Tshabalala welcomed South Africa’s delegates at this year’s World Water Week Conference starting on 21 August 2023, where she will participate in different panel discussions with various representatives from across the globe on different water challenges facing the world.

World Water Week 2023 hosted by Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) is focused on innovation, particularly at a time of unprecedented challenges facing water security around the world.

The annual conference is the global leader on water issues and attracts diverse participants and global professionals in the water sector. Various water entities that attend the World Water Week include Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), Lesotho Highlands Water Project, Magalies Water, Bloem Water and Breede Olifants Catchment Management Agency.

The theme of the conference this year is Seeds of Change: Innovative Solutions for a Water-Wise World, which invites global leaders to rethink how to manage water and come up with ideas, innovations, and governance systems required in a more unstable and water scarce world.

“This is a platform where all the global leaders and experts in the water sector will come together to discuss ways to improve management to ensure that there is sustained provision of water in the world. This is an opportunity to learn and to also demonstrate how the Department of Water and Sanitation, together with research institutes and the water boards are working together to ensure sustainability of this scarce resource., said Deputy Minister Tshabalala.

Deputy Minister Tshabalala was accompanied by Ambassador of South Africa to Sweden, Ms Brigitte Mabandla who highlighted good international relations between the two countries.

“I should mention that you are in a country that has had good multi-national relationship with South Africa for many years, and it is pleasing that critical and important issues of water will be discussed here. I wish you well in your engagements in this week-long conference and hope that the resolutions achieved here will add more value to water service management for South Africa”, said Ambassador Mabandla.

Deputy Minister Tshabalala will take part in various panel discussions with global leaders and African leaders to deliberate and address pressing water challenges facing the African continent.

“I am also looking forward to participate in the high-level ministerial panel discussions in global water and sanitation issues. This will be a platform to exchange ideas and to form continued collaborations with water experts, academics and policy makers. South Africa’s participation in Stockholm World Water Conference will indeed bring solutions to South Africa’s quest of finding innovative ways of improving its water and sanitation services to the people”, said Deputy Minister Tshabalala