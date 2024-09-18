United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


Mr. Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dubai Office received the credentials of H.E. Saad Bendourou, Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the headquarters of the MoFA Dubai Office.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul General and commended the political, economic, commercial, and investment ties between the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

