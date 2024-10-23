United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


Mr. Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dubai Office received the credentials of H.E. Omar Hassan Omar, Consul General of the United Republic of Tanzania in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the headquarters of the MoFA Dubai Office.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul General and commended the political, economic, commercial and investment ties between the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.