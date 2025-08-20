On World Humanitarian Day, the Deputy Minister of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Alvin Botes, alongside the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pretoria Regional Delegation, Jules Amoti, convened a gathering of ambassadors and high commissioners of African Union Member States represented in Pretoria. The aim: to underscore Africa´s vital role in the Global Initiative to galvanize political commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

12 August 2025 marked the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, the bedrock of legal norms applicable during armed conflicts. These fundamental rules remain in force for all States and parties to a conflict, yet ongoing conflicts worldwide continue to inflict unimaginable harm and suffering on civilians and vital infrastructure. With ongoing armed conflicts currently affecting millions of people across Africa, the need to place IHL at the centre of political discussions could not be more urgent.

It is for this reason that in September 2024, South Africa together with Brazil, China, France, Jordan, and Kazakhstan co-launched with the ICRC an initiative to galvanize political commitment to IHL. Its core goal is to enhance political commitment to IHL and promote its universal, uniform and faithful application at global, regional and domestic levels. The initiative also aims to deepen reflections on existing and contemporary challenges to IHL. More than 70 states have already joined this effort.

The participation by African states is key to the success of this initiative. Broad continental representation is vital to reaffirm our collective commitment, made 76 years ago, that even in war, there are limits. Together, we must demand all parties to armed conflicts fully comply with their obligations under IHL, including those enshrined in the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

On World Humanitarian Day, we are reminded of the urgent need to renew the protective power of IHL. The principles of humanity, military necessity, distinction, proportionality, and precaution, and the prohibition of unnecessary suffering, must be upheld in all armed conflicts, without exception.

The meeting in Pretoria reaffirmed that all states bear a collective responsibility to promote, respect and ensure respect for IHL.

The Government of South Africa and the ICRC call on all African States to unite in reaffirming the universality and impartiality of IHL and its consistent application in all situations of armed conflict.