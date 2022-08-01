Sudan

In Sudan, our humanitarian colleagues say that over 31,000 people have been displaced following intercommunal violence in Ganis town in the Ar Rusayris area of Blue Nile State, according to preliminary reports from local authorities and partners.

The situation in Ed Damazine city and other parts of Blue Nile State is currently calm but remains unpredictable.

Humanitarian organizations continue to provide the displaced and other affected people with assistance. Health partners have dispatched supplies to help 30,000 people for three months. Nutrition partners continue screening children for malnutrition and supporting nutrition centres by providing therapeutic food.

During January to June this year, conflict displaced more than 117,000 people across Sudan.

The 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) that requested US$1.9 billion to support 10.9 million vulnerable people is only 21 per cent funded.

Myanmar

From Myanmar, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that more than 1.2 million people are now displaced across the country.

This includes more than 866,000 people displaced by the conflict and insecurity since the military takeover in February last year and more than 346,000 people who remain displaced from previous conflicts, the majority of whom are in Rakhine State.

Inflation in commodity prices since May 2022, including food and fuel, is deepening people’s socioeconomic stress.

Together with our local partners, we are trying to reach 6.2 million people with life-saving assistance this year according to our Humanitarian Response Plan.

We have reached around half of our target with at least one form of humanitarian assistance at mid-year despite access constraints and funding shortfalls.

We are trying to expand support to affected people, particularly in northwest Myanmar, which hosts the majority of the country’s freshly displaced people - more than 583,000 as of 25 July 2022.

To reach the remaining vulnerable communities, we need better access and additional funding, especially in light of inflation.

As of 1 August, this year’s Humanitarian Response Plan is only 13 per cent funded, leaving a gap of $719 million. All clusters are seriously underfunded, threatening their ability to respond to the growing needs. This funding shortfall is forcing humanitarian partners to make difficult aid prioritization decisions for the second half of the year.