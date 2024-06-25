Dabar Media (www.TheDabar.com) proudly announces its launch in Africa, bolstered by a successful $100,000 seed funding round from angel investors. This significant funding milestone enables Dabar to expand its offerings beyond being an online media news platform, enhancing its reach and impact globally.

With this investment, Dabar has successfully extended its presence to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and Nigeria, boasting more than 9,300 daily readers within six months of launching. This growth reflects Dabar's commitment to delivering high-quality, insightful content across various domains.

As part of its expansion, Dabar has launched two new initiatives: the Dabar Network and the "ForgeHer Network." The ForgeHer Network is an empowering initiative designed to support women in the tech industry. It aims to bridge the gap for female founders and professionals by providing educational resources, expert advice, and a supportive community.

"We are excited to launch Dabar in Africa and extend our reach globally," said Seun Odegbami, Co-founder of Dabar. "The seed funding will allow us to provide valuable training and networking opportunities to our community, fostering growth and innovation."

Esther John, Co-founder and CEO of Dabar added, "Our goal is to create a dynamic platform that informs and empowers our audience. The ForgeHer Network is a testament to our commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion in the tech industry."

The funds will be strategically used to enhance Dabar's content offerings, support community initiatives, and provide training and networking opportunities. These efforts will help foster a vibrant, engaged community and drive meaningful impact.

For businesses looking to reach a diverse, engaged audience, partnering with Dabar offers a unique opportunity. To explore advertising and partnership opportunities, please email us at hello@thedabar.com.

About Dabar:

Dabar is a forward-thinking media platform dedicated to providing insightful, engaging content across various topics, including business insights, technology trends, innovation, and more. Dabar aims to inspire and inform its audience through high-quality journalism and community-driven initiatives.