On October 5, 2022, the Consulate General in Cape Town has facilitated the discussion of the plan to extend the MoU Sister City between Denpasar and Mossel Bay signed in 2019 that will end in next November.

The virtual meeting was chaired by the Consul General and attended by the Expert Staff of Denpasar Government on behalf of the Mayor of Denpasar and staff, the Mayor of Mossel Bay Mr. Dirk Kotzé and staff, as well as Representatives from the Directorate of Legal Affairs and Socio-Cultural Treaties (MoFA) and the Centre of Cooperation Facilitation (MoIA).

The meeting was successful and fruitful in which the Parties, the Government of Denpasar and Mossel Bay, principally included organizational development to facilitate the exchange of information and best practices. Furthermore, the Parties shared their views on the previous 3 years-validity MoU that could not provide enough space to implement their potential cooperation, so it was agreed to have 5 years-validity for the new MoU.​

In this regard, the Consul General hoped and encouraged both Parties to immediately follow up the agreed points reached in the meeting, that the new MoU to be signed before 22 November 2022. Following the meeting, official correspondence of Parties will be delivered through diplomatic channel.