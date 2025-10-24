Members of the four sub-branches of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) London branch conducted their congress on 19 October in London, with about 100 members in attendance.

Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Ireland, said that the National Union of Eritrean Women has played a leading role in raising awareness among Eritrean women, ensuring equality and participation in practice, and contributing to the successful implementation of organizational and national development programs.

Noting that the current strategic objective is to enable Eritreans in the diaspora to preserve their identity and enhance their awareness; maintain their unity and strengthen their attachment to their homeland; contribute their part in nation-building and safeguarding national sovereignty; and become successful in education, skills, and socio-economic capacity, Mr. Tewolde called on the union branch to play its due part toward that end.

He also called for a thorough review of activities over the past two years and design of a roadmap for the coming two years.

Ms. Senait Haile, Head of the Union Branch in the United Kingdom, gave a briefing on the activities implemented so far and the future programs of the union branch.

Mr. Ahmed Mohammed, Chairman of the Eritrean Committee, and Mr. Hadgu Okbamicael, Chairman of the PFDJ London branch, delivered messages of solidarity.

Similarly, the German branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women held a meeting to review the implementation of activities during the past six months and to discuss programs for the next six months.

At the meeting, Ms. Leul Tewolde, Chairperson of the Union Branch, gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland in terms of global diplomatic developments. She also urged members to conduct sustained promotional activities aimed at strengthening organizational capacity and expansion, as well as enhancing contributions to the implementation of the Afambo Boarding School Project.