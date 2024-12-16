The Republic of Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons, Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, will headline the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), scheduled for March 25-26, 2025, in Brazzaville. Organized by Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) and endorsed by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, the event represents a historic milestone for the country as it seeks to position itself as a leading energy investment destination in Africa.

With the Republic of Congo’s first LNG exports underway and oil production undergoing a revival, Minister Itoua’s leadership has been instrumental in driving forward ambitious reforms and initiatives aimed at maximizing the country’s energy potential. These efforts have positioned the Republic of Congo as sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth-largest oil producer, with a projected output of 280,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.

“In welcoming Minister Itoua as a speaker at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, we are honored to highlight the Republic of Congo’s dynamic energy leadership and its forward-thinking policies under the Ministry of Hydrocarbons,” says James Chester, CEO of ECP. “This event will provide a unique opportunity for investors and stakeholders to engage directly with Minister Itoua and explore the transformative projects and regulatory advancements that are shaping the country’s energy future. The Congo Energy&Investment Forum is set to be a milestone for international collaboration and investment in this key African energy market.”

CEIF 2025 will provide a platform for investors and industry leaders to explore the nation’s recent developments, which have been driven by the strategic leadership of the Ministry of Hydrocarbons. Among these is the Marine XII LNG development, championed under the guidance of Minister Itoua, which exported its first cargo in early 2024 from the Tango FLNG facility and is projected to reach 3 million tons of LNG per year by 2025 with the addition of a second unit, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to advancing the country’s natural gas monetization strategy.

Key players such as Trident Energy and Perenco have expanded their presence in the Republic of Congo, acquiring major assets and driving upstream development in alignment with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons’ efforts to foster an investment-friendly environment. Trident Energy’s acquisition of Chevron’s interests in fields such as Moho-Bilondo and Nkossa, alongside Perenco’s $300 million purchase of several oil permits from Eni, highlights the success of Minister Itoua’s policies in attracting a new wave of independent explorers. Further bolstering this progress, the Ministry is advancing its Gas Master Plan to maximize gas utilization, enhance commercial viability and support the establishment of a national gas company and the adoption of a new Gas Code.

The forum is expected to bring together policymakers, international oil companies, independent explorers and financiers to discuss strategies for maximizing the country’s hydrocarbon potential, expanding LNG production and advancing green energy solutions. Minister Itoua’s keynote address will set the tone for these discussions, offering unique insights into the government’s vision for the energy sector and its plans to secure long-term partnerships.

