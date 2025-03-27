The Republic of Congo has unveiled plans to double its power generation capacity to 1,500 MW by 2030, with a strong focus on renewable energy projects.

“This initiative aims to enhance electricity access for the nation's six million citizens and support industrial growth,” said Congolese Minister of Energy and Water, Émile Ouosso, at the Congo Energy&Investment Forum in Brazzaville on Wednesday.

A key part of this strategy involves collaboration with the World Bank and the Rockefeller Foundation through the "Mission 300" initiative. Launched in April 2024, Mission 300 targets providing electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030. The World Bank and the African Development Bank have committed significant resources to the initiative, aiming to reduce the number of people without electricity access across the continent.

Minister Ouosso highlighted the importance of these partnerships, stating, "With the support of international initiatives like Mission 300, we are poised to make significant strides in electrifying our nation and improving the quality of life for our citizens.”

To achieve this, Congo is focusing on harnessing its domestic renewable energy resources. The country holds an estimated hydropower potential of 27,000 MW, though only 1% of this resource has been developed. The government has identified several key projects, including water diversion and storage techniques, to maximize hydropower output.

“Our most valuable energy resource is water. With proper investments, we can unlock this potential to generate more electricity, foster industrialization and electrify rural communities,” said the Minister, adding, “We have identified 4,000 MW of hydropower potential in the Brazzaville region. These projects will provide clean, reliable energy for our people and industries.”

Solar energy is also a key part of the strategy, with a project led by AMEA Power exploring the potential for a 50 MW solar farm in the Brazzaville region. Additionally, the government is working to diversify its energy mix. Chinese firm Wing Wah’s gas monetization project, currently under development, aims to deliver 400 MW of gas-fired power, with 200 MW to be integrated into the national grid.

“If we modernize our power transmission infrastructure, we can transition away from fuel entirely,” said Minister Ouosso.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, taking place March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the highest patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, brings together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities.