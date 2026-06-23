With LNG exports set to triple to 3 mtpa, upstream oil production targeting 500,000 bpd and a renewed push on local content, the Republic of Congo is positioning itself as one of Central Africa’s most investable hydrocarbon markets. Under the leadership of the newly-appointed Minister of Hydrocarbons, Stev Simplice Onanga, the country is prioritizing industry growth by balancing local content with reserve replacement and project advancement.

What sets Congo apart is not the scale of its reserves, but the pace at which those reserves are being turned into commercially viable projects. From Eni’s LNG expansion and TotalEnergies’ deepwater developments to brownfield optimization by Trident Energy and output growth at Ammat Global Resources, capital is flowing into projects with clearer monetization pathways and nearer-term returns.

Ahead of the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2027 – the country’s leading platform for energy investment and partnerships – the story is shifting away from frontier potential toward bankable projects already under development.

Policy Reform Is De-Risking Investment

Congo’s investment case is being reshaped by the alignment of resource base, regulatory reform and project delivery. Established oil production, expanding LNG capacity and fiscal adjustments are gradually reducing above-ground risk.

Recent reforms led by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo have added structure to the sector. The Gas Code, introduced in October 2025, formalizes fiscal terms for gas commercialization, while the Gas Master Plan prioritizes flaring reduction and gas-to-power deployment, targeting 1,500 MW by 2030.

A new upstream licensing round is also under consideration, aimed at attracting fresh capital into both mature and frontier acreage. Together, these measures are improving visibility across upstream, midstream and downstream segments, with recent project activity reinforcing the shift.

The Projects Driving the Next Cycle

Deepwater oil remains central to Congo’s production outlook, with operators progressing both new developments and brownfield optimization. TotalEnergies is advancing work at the Moho licence following the April 2026 Moho G discovery, backed by a $500–$600 million infill drilling program targeting about 40,000 bpd in incremental output.

Local independent Ammat Global Resources is targeting 70% production growth from its Loango and Zatchi fields, where reactivated wells and upgraded platforms have already lifted output by 75%. Perenco continues steady gains, adding roughly 6,000 bpd through its 2025–2026 drilling program.

Trident Energy, after acquiring an 85% working interest in the Nkossa and Nsoko II assets in 2025, is focused on extending field life through subsea optimization and redevelopment work.

While oil continues to anchor revenues, gas is rapidly emerging as Congo’s fastest-growing segment. Eni’s Congo LNG project delivered its first cargo from Phase 2 in February 2026, following the startup of the Nguya FLNG unit in December 2025. Together with Tango FLNG, capacity has risen from 0.6 mtpa to 3 mtpa. Trident Energy has also proposed an FLNG project aimed at adding further capacity across the country’s gas market. The project is expected to operate as shared infrastructure, allowing multiple operators to process gas from their respective fields. This creates an outlet for associated gas that might otherwise be stranded, supporting the country’s broader diversification goals.

Local Content Is Reshaping Investment Terms

Beyond upstream policy, Minister Onanga has positioned local content as a central pillar of Congo’s investment framework, and a key determinant of how capital is structured and deployed.

Decrees 2019-342, 343, 344 and 345 set requirements around subcontracting, workforce localization and training commitments, with the effect being a gradual shift in how projects are structured and how partnerships are formed. Operators are increasingly assessed not only on technical delivery but on in-country value creation, including partnerships with local firms and skills development. Logistics, maintenance and other service areas are increasingly channeled through domestic providers.

At CEIF 2027 – taking place June 1–3 in Brazzaville – attention will shift to what is moving forward and to the investors positioned to take part in that pipeline. Congo’s energy sector is no longer defined by potential alone: projects are moving, capital is being committed and policy is starting to catch up with activity on the ground.

As the Republic of Congo moves from reserves to revenue, the signal to investors is clear: this is already unfolding, not a future opportunity.