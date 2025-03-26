Industry leaders at the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 emphasized that revitalizing the Republic of Congo’s mature oil fields is key to sustaining production and attracting new investment during the Entering The Next Era Of Oil And Gas Production In Congo session.

The country aims to increase crude production to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is seeking new investment across its diverse portfolio of oil and gas assets.

“Congo offers opportunities in both oil and gas. We are actively developing offshore and shallow-water fields in partnership with SNPC and Bomoko Oil&Gas,” stated Yachtze Luchin, President&CEO of Unite Oil&Gas – a Silver Sponsor of CEIF 2025. He added that, “Through strategic partnerships, technological innovation and a comprehensive approach, we can maximize efficiency of mature assets.”

Echoing Luchin’s comments, Miguel Baptista, Managing Director for Central, East&Southern Africa at SLB, said, “Mature fields remain a critical component of Congo’s hydrocarbon industry. The vast majority of production comes from these fields, and maintaining output requires a collaborative perspective, knowledge-sharing, digital tools to harness data and advanced technology deployment.”

Service providers have a key role to play in supporting the revitalization of Congo’s mature fields. According to James Richardson, Weatherford’s Europe, Africa&Caspian Sales Director, “We need to collaborate with other service providers to optimize recovery and extend field life.”

Meanwhile, Massimiliano Mignacca, Managing Director of Ammat Global Resources – a Platinum Sponsor of CEIF 2025 -, underscored the necessity of modernizing operations. “Many offshore fields have been in production since the late 1970s and 1980s. To sustain efficiency, we need to remove outdated infrastructure and introduce new technology while ensuring minimal environmental impact.”

The session also highlighted Congo’s emergence as a gas exporter and the need for continued investment in onshore projects. “Projects like Wing Wah’s onshore development are providing a significant boost to hydrocarbon expansion,” Baptista noted. “The key is to ensure that production is maintained through a holistic strategy.”

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, taking place March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the highest patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, brings together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities.