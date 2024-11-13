African policymakers and international partners meeting at this year’s UN Climate Change Conference, COP29 on Tuesday highlighted the urgent crisis posed by lack of access to clean cooking, a challenge impacting 1.2 billion people across Africa and leading to millions of premature deaths annually.

"It is unacceptable that women are still dying because they lack access to clean cooking solutions,” said Tanzania’s Vice President Philip Mpango, speaking on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan at a COP29 side event on Clean Cooking Challenges in Africa. The session underscored the need for innovative solutions and collaborative efforts to deliver safe and sustainable cooking options.

Over 83 percent of people in Sub-Saharan Africa rely on traditional biomass fuels, leading to severe health, environmental, and economic repercussions. Reliance on polluting fuels costs approximately $791.4 billion annually, with health-related impacts accounting for $526.3 billion.

"We must prioritize investments in clean cooking infrastructure and support policies that enable access to affordable and sustainable cooking solutions for all. This is essential not only for health but also for economic development and environmental sustainability," Mpango urged.

Kevin Kariuki, African Development Bank Group Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate&Green Growth, echoed the call to action. "Clean cooking is not just a health issue; it is a matter of human dignity. We cannot allow our sisters and mothers to suffer in silence while we have the power to change this… We must mobilize at least $4 billion annually to achieve universal access to clean cooking by 2030."

At a Paris summit held In May 2024, African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina pledged to allocate 20 percent of Bank financing for energy projects that promote clean cooking alternatives, helping secure $2.2 billion in commitments from both public and private sectors to improve cooking practices across Africa.

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, urged collaborative action. "We have the knowledge and the tools to make a difference. It is imperative that we come together—governments, the private sector, and civil society—to implement innovative solutions that ensure every household has access to clean cooking. This is not just a matter of health; it is about creating a sustainable future for all."

Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, echoed the urgency, noting the daily hardships faced by women who spend hours gathering fuel and suffering from indoor air pollution. "We must ensure that clean cooking solutions reach every corner of Africa to protect the lives of women and children," she stated.

The event featured insights from Rashid Abdallah, head of the African Energy Commission (AFREC), who presented findings from the new report on "Sustainable Scaling: Meeting the Clean Cooking Challenge in Africa." He pointed out that approximately 1 billion of the 2.3 billion people globally without access to clean cooking are in Africa, with the continent losing about 3.9 million hectares of forest annually due to unsustainable cooking practices.

Abdallah announced the launch of the African Clean Cooking Program, aimed at creating a comprehensive strategy and action plan to improve clean cooking access across the continent. "We are looking to create a platform where member states can learn from each other and share best practices," he stated, emphasizing the need to track progress and foster partnerships.

Joseph Ng’ang’a, Vice President for Africa at the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, stressed the importance of integrating clean cooking solutions with electrification efforts. He noted that making clean cooking appliances affordable is essential for widespread adoption and urged governments to ensure the necessary infrastructure and policies are in place to support the transition.

Among the attendees were representatives of SIDA (Sweden), the World Resources Institute, UNDP, and other partners, all united in tackling the clean cooking crisis. The discussions emphasized integrating clean cooking into broader energy access strategies to ensure that no African is left behind in the shift to sustainable energy

"We cannot afford to wait any longer,” Kariuki urged. “Clean cooking must be at the forefront of our agendas, as it is vital for the health and dignity of millions of families across Africa."

Media Contact:

Olufemi Terry,

African Development Bank Group,

media@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org