The EIB (www.EIB.org) plans to pioneer financing for just resilience, with targeted support for communities most affected by planet’s warming; It stands ready to support Just Energy Transition Partnerships; The Bank will present a global just transition approach in 2023.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) pledged to expand its range of financing tools for projects aimed at supporting a just transition to a climate-neutral economy across the world. EIB Global, the EU lender’s dedicated arm for outside the EU, will adopt its comprehensive strategy in early 2023, unveiling new instruments, which will back an equitable decarbonisation that leaves no one behind.

In a statement (https://bit.ly/3ABjseP) released during the COP27 United Nations climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the EIB vowed to offer financing and advisory services in regions that combine carbon-intensive production with socio-economic fragility. Moreover, in the context of a Just Resilience strategy, the EIB will seek to support adaptation actions explicitly addressing the needs of population groups most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. You can watch the launch event here (https://bit.ly/3g54w1m).

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle commented: “The transition to a carbon neutral economy will be accompanied by socioeconomic impacts for the global workforce. The EIB aims to support countries whose economies are heavily dependent on fossil fuels, through the decarbonisation of industries and creation of new economic opportunities for all. In addition, we aim to increase our financing for projects that enhance the resilience of people and areas most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change already happening today. We are committed to working with the European Commission, governments, business, philanthropy and the financial sector to support a green transition that leaves no one behind.”

Examples highlighting EIB’s commitment to step up support for those most affected by the low-carbon transition include “Just Energy Transition Partnership” initiatives. Moreover, in the context of a project to implement climate-resilient water supply systems in a small island development state, EIB Global is looking to provide technical support for developing a connection strategy and subsidy mechanism to ensure access to drinking water for vulnerable households and women, thus affirming a Just Resilience approach.

Today’s statement outlines how the EIB aims to better assist partner countries, clients and organisations across the world in their pursuit of a just transition alongside broader support for climate action and environmental sustainability. This is in full alignment with the provisions and spirit of the Paris Agreement which acknowledges “the imperatives of a just transition of the workforce and the creation of decent work and quality jobs in accordance with nationally defined priorities.”

The EIB’s support is in line with the joint statement (https://bit.ly/3E8jADq) by multilateral development banks outlining their commitment to five high-level principles for a just transition. In addition, the EIB is working closely with the European Commission on supporting a just transition inside the European Union (https://bit.ly/3WZV148). The EIB will use this unique knowledge and experience to operationalise its support for a just transition across the world.

EIB at COP27

Find an overview of EIB at COP27 on our dedicated website (https://bit.ly/3EvzrNH). The EIB has a pavilion in the side event area of the blue zone and is running a series of events on numerous topics. You will find the full agenda here (https://bit.ly/3tsVdeF). You are welcome to join our virtual attendee hub to watch the sessions either live or later at your convenience, and network with attendees. With an easy two-step registration process, you will always have the latest information on our agenda.

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. The EIB Group has adopted a Climate Bank Roadmap (https://bit.ly/3UVkGsY) to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.

EIB Global (https://bit.ly/3hIxmVT) is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe (https://bit.ly/3E4A3s8), alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world (https://bit.ly/3TxY4NZ).