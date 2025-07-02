The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies is inviting members of the public to comment on the nine candidates shortlisted for interviews to fill two vacancies on the Board of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA). The shortlisted candidates are Dr Lario Malungana-Mantsha, Ms Melanie Roy, Dr Natalie Skeepers, Ms Chantel Manuel, Dr Rofhiwa Mukhudwana, Ms Sithembile Nkosi, Ms Moipone Malefane, Ms Onkgopotse Phala, and Ms Sandika Daya. Their abridged profiles are published on the Parliament website using this link: https://tinyurl.com/3m8wsftf The process of filling the two vacancies on the Board of the MDDA is done in terms of section 4(1)(b) of the MDDA Act. Members of the public who wish to comment on the candidates have until the end of business on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.