The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, Mr Donald Selamolela, has sent heartfelt condolences to the families of those who perished in the Eastern Cape minibus taxi crash on Sunday.

He said it was with sadness that so many people perished in this manner. According to media reports, 15 people died in a head-on collision on the R63 outside Fort Beaufort, en route to Adelaide. The accident occurred after midnight on Sunday, when a minibus taxi collided with a van.

Mr Selamolela said: “We had begun to see results in our road safety plans this past Easter weekend and then sadly this happened. It is with great sadness that we have to bow in loss of these innocent lives who did not deserve to pass like this.”

He added: “South Africans deserve better and we will not tire in making the calls for all road users to always be vigilant and always ensure the safety of others at all times on the road.”

Mr Selamolela reiterated that road safety is everyone’s business.