The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has expressed serious concern about the prolonged instability in leadership and governance at the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA). The committee believes that this persistent instability continues to undermine institutional performance, accountability and the effective delivery of its mandate to advance universal connectivity.

USAASA’s important mandate to drive universal access to information and communication technologies – particularly for poor, rural and marginalised communities – requires clear strategic direction, stable leadership and decisive governance to ensure alignment with national priorities, including universal broadband access and digital inclusion. Without institutional stability and a coherent long-term strategy, the organisation risks failing to fulfill its responsibility to bridge the digital divide and to ensure that public investments translate into tangible socio-economic benefits.

The committee, led by its Chairperson, Ms Khusela Sangoni-Diko, undertook an oversight visit to USAASA to engage on governance and institutional stability, financial management and audit outcomes, Universal Services and Access Fund (USAF) operations and programme delivery, operational realities, as well as ongoing challenges related to poor project planning and implementation. Of particular concern are slippery project timelines, which often result in unspent allocations intended to connect underserved communities.

During the visit, the committee noted with alarm that USAASA has operated with different interim boards since 2018. This prolonged reliance on temporary governance structures, compounded by the excessive use of acting appointments at executive level, including the chief executive officer (CEO), has created uncertainty and weakened strategic direction. While the committee noted that the Board will, at its next meeting, consider a project implementation plan for the appointment of a permanent CEO, it emphasised that decisive action is long overdue. The committee welcomes the Board’s undertaking to make the recruitment plan public, as transparency is critical to restoring confidence in the institution.

The committee also engaged with staff and gained insight into the operational challenges they face. Workers raised serious concerns about the lack of basic tools of trade, indicating that items such as laptops and cellphones were last issued approximately 10 years ago. Despite these challenges, the committee commends staff for their dedication and commitment to delivering on the institution’s mandate under extremely difficult conditions.

Staff members made a strong appeal for the urgent appointment of a permanent Board to stabilise governance and improve institutional effectiveness. The committee agrees that stable, permanent leadership is essential to addressing the systemic challenges facing USAASA and USAF and to ensuring meaningful progress towards universal access and connectivity.

The committee will continue to exercise rigorous oversight and expects clear, time-bound interventions to address the concerns raised. The committee remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring that public resources are managed responsibly and that institutions under its oversight are stable, capable and fit for purpose.

