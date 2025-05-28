The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mangaqa Mncwango, has noted with deep sadness the incident in which a KwaZulu-Natal farmer is alleged to have killed three primary school learners who were walking to school.

The suspect allegedly tried to buy the relatives’ silence through cheap groceries and R20 000. Mr Mncwango condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms and called for accountability and consequences for the convicted perpetrator. He said a comprehensive investigation that will leave no stone unturned should follow when gross violation of human lives occurs.

“This is not a matter to play politics around. Whether it was racially motivated or not, law enforcement needed to hold the perpetrator accountable for his actions. In South Africa, it is not in the nature of the law to classify, define or name accused persons before they are held to account, and we plead for the same in this matter. There is a suspected perpetrator and there are deceased victims,” Mr Mncwango said.

Mr Mncwango called on the South African Police Service’s management to act in haste and in an appropriate manner when these incidents occur. “We do not want this crime to be mischaracterised and therefore compromise investigations. This is a criminal conduct, purely punishable bylaw,” Mr Mncwango said.

The committee sends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased children and their friends at school. “We are with the bereaved families during this very difficult time of grief and wish them all the strength. May the souls of these children rest in eternal peace,” said Mr Mncwango.