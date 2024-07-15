From 07 to 14 July, the Civilian Operations Commander, Mr. Stefano Tomat, conducted a visit to Somalia, underscoring the EU’s commitment to supporting Somali institutions in enhancing security and governance. The visit focused on strengthening the Somali Police Force and fostering partnerships with key stakeholders. He used the opportunity to visit EUCAP Somalia’s Field Offices in Bossaso and Hargeisa, and to meet with Somali counterparts.

The Civilian Operations Commander met with several national and international high-ranking officials, such as the Minister of Internal Security, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Somali Police Force Commissioner, the State Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, the Attorney General Office and the United Nations Special Representative to the Secretary-General.

Partnerships and cooperation were key themes during the visit. Discussions centred around strengthening ties between EUCAP and Somali counterparts, reiterating the EU’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s security sector and governance. Additionally, attention was drawn to the National Maritime Security Architecture and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, funded by EUCAP Somalia, which the Civilian Operations Commander visited in Mogadishu. Progress on the Anti-Piracy Law and the Criminal Procedure Code was also recognized, alongside discussions on the Mission’s assistance to the Attorney General's Office Maritime Crimes Unit.

A key focus was EUCAP Somalia’s role in supporting the Somali Police Force, including the Federal Darwish operational capabilities and training. The Mission remains committed to enhancing the Somali Police Force’s command, control, and communication capabilities and collaborate with the European Union Training Mission (EUTM Somalia) to strengthen interoperability between the Somali Police Force and the Somali National Army.

During the visit, Mr. Tomat also took the opportunity to visit EUCAP Somalia’s Field Offices in Bossaso and Hargeisa. He commended mission personnel for ongoing Mission activities and engaged with Mission Members on their daily operations, working, as well as living conditions.

The visit by the Civilian Operations Commander reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Somali maritime and police sectors, as well as promoting the rule of law, while fostering strong partnerships with Somali and international counterparts through an EU integrated approach in alignment with the EU-Somalia Joint Roadmap.