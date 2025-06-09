In his remarks, Ambassador Zhao said he hopes and believes that these books will help the general public with deeper understanding of China’s political philosophy, government policies and rich culture.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture of Namibia held a handover ceremony for the donation. Mr. Erastus Haitengela, Executive Director of the Ministry, thanked the Embassy for the contribution and noted that these books enriched the collection of the National Library and will be welcomed by the Namibian readers.

On June 4th, Ambassador Zhao Weiping, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, donated a batch of books to the National Library of Namibia, including The Governance of China, Up and Out of Poverty and The Road to Ecological Civilization Construction in China.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.