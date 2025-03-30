Minister Nyanti conveyed gratitude to the Chinese Government for its strong support, emphasizing that the implementation of the Agreement will bolster Liberia’s ARREST Agenda. Liberia is willing to utilize this agreement as a platform to strengthen practical cooperation with China across multiple domains, including development priorities, economic and trade cooperation, and investment.

Ambassador Yin Chengwu highlighted that the Agreement embodies China’s steadfast commitment to implementing the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and that it marks a determined step in realizing the consensus between the two heads of state. He noted that China stands ready to work hand in hand with Liberia to ensure the agreement’s effective implementation, thereby advancing practical bilateral cooperation.

On March 28, the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Liberia signed the Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation in Monrovia. His Excellency Ambassador Yin Chengwu signed on behalf of China, while Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, represented Liberia.

