The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Mali, where terrorist groups have imposed blockades, disrupted access to essential supplies, and severely worsened humanitarian conditions for civilian populations.

The Chairperson firmly condemns the deliberate attacks against innocent civilians, which have resulted in unacceptable loss of life and heightened instability across affected regions. He reaffirms his solidarity with the Government and people of Mali, as well as with the families of the victims, and reiterates the African Union’s unwavering commitment to supporting peace, security, and development across the Sahel.

The Chairperson also strongly condemns the recent kidnappings, including the abduction of three Egyptian nationals, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release. Such acts constitute grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

The Chairperson urges a robust, coordinated, and coherent international response to counter terrorism and violent extremism in the Sahel. He calls for enhanced cooperation, intelligence sharing, and sustained support to affected States, in line with the Communiqué of the 1304th ministerial meeting of 30 September 2025.

Finally, the Chairperson of the Commission reaffirms the African Union’s full readiness to support Mali, as well as all Sahel countries, during this particularly challenging period, by providing the necessary assistance to their efforts toward peace and stability