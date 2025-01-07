The Independent Expert on the human rights situation in the Central African Republic, Yao Agbetse today welcomed the adoption of a law to protect human rights defenders in the Central African Republic (CAR) which was adopted by the National Assembly on 27 December 2024.

“This historic legislation marks a crucial stage in the recognition and protection of organisations and individuals who devote their lives to the defence of fundamental rights, and the preservation of their operating space,” Agbetse said.

Agbetse said the new legislation marked a significant development in the democratic evolution of the CAR and would be decisive in the promotion, protection and implementation of human rights in the country.

The law provides for enhanced protection measures for human rights defenders, including security mechanisms, legal support and guarantees against reprisals. These provisions are essential to ensure that defenders can continue their vital work without fear of persecution or violence, the expert said.

"This legislation is a step in the right direction, and it will safeguard freedom of expression, association, assembly and peaceful demonstration, and protect civic space in the country,” Agbetse said. “It also recognises the contribution of civil society organisations to the country's development and to the peace process.”

The law is intended to strengthen the contribution of civil society organisations to the implementation and monitoring of sectoral programmes, the National Human Rights Policy and the National Development Plan.

Agbetse said the law was a victory for all those who fight for justice and equality and are committed to a dynamic and participatory democracy.

“It is important that human rights defenders, who are the public watchdogs of democracy, are protected,” the expert said. “Peace can only flourish when human rights are respected. Those who invest themselves in protecting rights and working for justice deserve to be protected in turn."

The expert said the legislation was a crucial step towards a more just and equitable society and encouraged authorities to adopt measures to implement it as soon as possible.

“I pledge to support, together with other actors, the implementation of this law and to work closely with the authorities to ensure that human rights defenders receive the necessary protection and support,” Agbetse said.

"I invite the state authorities, the National Commission for Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and technical and financial partners to provide long-term support for civil society organisations and human rights defenders," he said.