On 7 March 2025, the WHO Nigeria offices buzzed with energy as staff joined the global celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD). The occasion provided a meaningful opportunity to honour the female workforce at WHO Nigeria and reaffirm the organization’s commitment to gender equality and empowerment as essential drivers of health for all. This year’s IWD theme, “For all women and girls; right, equality, empowerment #AccelerateAction,” resonated deeply with WHO’s mission to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare, particularly for women and girls. The day was marked by a series of events highlighting the pivotal role of women in healthcare and the unique challenges they face in advancing health equity.

Recognizing Women’s Contributions

In his address to staff, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, celebrated the remarkable contributions of women within WHO and the broader health sector. “International Women’s Day is a moment to recognise the invaluable contributions of women across all aspects of society,” he said. “As we celebrate the achievements of women in WHO and the health sector, we must also acknowledge the work that remains and commit to creating a more inclusive, equitable, and supportive environment for women.”

Dr Mulombo emphasised WHO’s dedication to fostering workplaces and communities where women’s voices are amplified, and their potential fully realised. “Investing in women’s health and empowerment is not only a matter of equity but a fundamental prerequisite for building healthier and more prosperous societies. To all the women leading, innovating, and driving change, we see you, hear you, and stand with you to accelerate action,” he added.

Voices of Empowerment

Dr Lynda Ozor, President of the WHO Nigeria Staff Association and a passionate advocate for gender equity, shared her reflections on the significance of IWD. “Women are the real architects of society,” she remarked. “I encourage women to stand with and for each other. We should see ourselves as collaborators, not competitors. Those of us who are empowered must serve as ladders to inspire and uplift the next generation of women.”

The day also featured personal stories from female staff members, who shared their experiences of working in health and emergency settings. Mrs. Saratu Ayuba, a staff member at WHO’s Northeast Emergency Field Office in Borno State, highlighted the importance of reflection and action. “International Women’s Day is a time for everyone to reflect, support, and act toward a more equal world,” she said. “We must stand against inequality, call out discrimination, and create spaces where women feel valued and heard.”

A Collective Commitment

The events included discussions, panel discussions, storytelling sessions, and interactive forums where staff explored the challenges and opportunities for advancing gender equality in health. These activities underscored WHO Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to address systemic barriers, such as gender-based discrimination and unequal access to opportunities, that impact women’s contributions to health systems.

The observance of IWD serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure that every woman and girl can realise her full potential. By empowering women, WHO Nigeria contributes to stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities, an essential step toward achieving health for all.

Moving Forward

WHO Nigeria remains committed to integrating gender equality into its programmes and operations . This includes advocating for women’s leadership in health, addressing gender specific health needs, and supporting policies that promote equity. As part of its global and regional strategies, WHO continues to champion initiatives like the Gender, Equity, and Human Rights framework to accelerate progress toward a more inclusive health landscape.

The celebration of International Women’s Day at WHO Nigeria was not just a moment of recognition but a renewed call to action. Together, staff reaffirmed their dedication to building a future where women and girls thrive, lead, and contribute fully to the health and prosperity of communities worldwide.