Cassava Technologies (https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a global technology leader of African heritage, is deploying its AI Factory, powered by NVIDIA AI platform, in South Africa, with plans to scale to Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco.

“For Cassava, building Africa’s AI ecosystem is an act of empowerment, not just a technological milestone. As the continent’s first NVIDIA Cloud Partner, we are ensuring that African businesses aren't just consumers of global tech—they are the architects of it,” said Ahmed El Beheiry, Group COO and Group Chief Technology&AI Officer, Cassava Technologies. “Our goal is to give Africa the infrastructure to write its own future, using its own languages – starting with Swahili, then expanding to languages such as Zulu and Afrikaans to better serve local users and markets - and data to build a digital legacy on its own terms”.

With the launch of Cassava AI Multi-Model Exchange (CAIMEx) (http://apo-opa.co/4rznn3n) in 2025, Cassava designed a first-of-its-kind platform to make the world’s leading AI tools and large language models (LLMs) easily accessible to African developers can tap into CAIMEx to build, fine-tune, and deploy AI applications using Cassava’s integrated tool, powered with NVIDIA Blueprints, Models, and NIM microservices. The company recently launched Cassava Autonomous Network (http://apo-opa.co/3PI1128), a blueprint that runs on the CAIMEx platform and is designed to significantly improve network performance across Africa, and is available for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to leverage.

The localised deployment of high-performance computing marks a turning point for the continent. By offering GPUaaS, AIaaS/APIs, Cassava is removing traditional barriers to entry, providing access to local compute. With this first milestone, Cassava will ensure that Africa has its own production of intelligence – sovereign AI factories keep intelligence securely within borders, tune models to local languages and cultures, and cultivate local jobs, startups, and economic growth.

This offering is enabling African enterprises and governments to innovate independently. This democratisation of technology empowers African organisations across the public sector, telecom, financial services, insurance, healthcare, mining, oil and gas, and retail not only to keep pace with the global AI race, but also to lead it.

Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader company of African heritage, is transforming Africa’s role in the global AI landscape from a passive participant into a primary creator. By providing world-class compute capacity, the company is fulfilling its core mission: building a digitally inclusive future where every African has the tools to innovate and succeed.

Positive input from partners and customers on the launch of the Cassava AI Factory

"Africa is poised to leapfrog traditional infrastructure, and with this sovereign AI cloud, Cassava is delivering the ultimate engine for digital transformation, allowing businesses and governments to harness powerful AI use cases while ensuring that data stays on the continent," said Haseeb Budhani, CEO of Rafay Systems. "This isn't just about infrastructure; it's about democratising innovation, fostering local talent, and building trusted, resilient AI ecosystems that drive real economic growth across the continent, putting African enterprises in control of their destiny."

"The launch of the first Cassava AI Factory in the country and its expansion across the continent is a major milestone toward Africa's digital sovereignty. Keeping data within African borders enables us to develop specialised models for healthcare, energy, and agriculture tailored to our unique contexts. The Cassava AI Factory in South Africa enables the CSIR to extend partnership with industry to accelerate the uptake of artificial intelligence within the broader South African research communities," said Dr H. Sithole, Center Manager of National Integrated Cyberinfrastructure (NICIS) at the CSIR.

“Zindi is thrilled to partner with Cassava Technologies to unlock AI compute in Africa, ensuring that the continent’s data does not have to leave its shores. Through Cassava AI Factory, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms, Cassava is helping the Zindi developer community build best-of-breed AI solutions to their own local problems. Our joint efforts to nurture talent will do more than just expose innovation; we are investing in the next generation of AI talent and creating the high-tech skills and jobs that will position Africa to lead in the global AI race,” said Celina Lee, Zindi CEO and Co-Founder.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader of African heritage, providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure that enables digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers with products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage. https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com