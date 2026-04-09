Arab Finance: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) signed a cooperation agreement with Outreach Egypt to expand non-financial support services for entrepreneurs under the Orange Corners Egypt program, as per a statement.

The partnership falls within broader efforts to strengthen cooperation between national development institutions and international partners, with a focus on delivering integrated non-financial support packages to entrepreneurs and enhancing the competitiveness of Egypt’s economy.

Basel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA, said the agreement builds on MSMEDA’s role in fostering a supportive environment for startups, noting that the agency is expanding coordination with international entities to implement development initiatives targeting youth and innovators.

He added that the collaboration with Outreach Egypt, as the implementing partner of the Orange Corners program, offers an effective model for integrating local efforts with international expertise. This contributes to the creation of an incubator environment that supports startup growth and improves market access.

Rahmy added that the agency aims through this agreement to provide technical and advisory support to hundreds of entrepreneurs, with a focus on innovative and sustainable business models.

He noted that this aligns with directives from Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister and Chairman of MSMEDA, to prioritize non-financial and business development services as a foundation for ensuring startup sustainability and competitiveness.

The agreement also covers training, mentoring, and networking opportunities, alongside raising awareness of the legislative and regulatory framework introduced under Law 152 of 2020 on the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises.