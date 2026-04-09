MUSCAT: Representatives of aviation operators, along with key stakeholders from government, academia and the wider aviation industry, attended the official launch on April 7, 2026, of a national initiative aimed at supporting the decarbonisation of the aviation sector in Oman.

The initiative is being led by the Centre of Environmental Studies and Research (CESAR) at Sultan Qaboos University, on behalf of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman.

An inception workshop — focusing on aviation operators in the first phase — outlined the goal of formulating a structured, evidence-based pathway for reducing emissions from the sector in Oman, Dr Malik al Wardy, Director of CESAR, said in a recent post.

During the workshop, CESAR outlined the project’s scope, methodology and 12-month action plan, highlighting key components of the initiative. These include the development of the sector’s first emissions inventory, alongside the modelling of future emissions scenarios to better inform policy and planning.

The discussions also covered the identification and evaluation of mitigation measures, supported by cost-benefit analyses of priority actions. In addition, CESAR presented plans for the conceptualisation of an electronic monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) platform, while also clarifying data requirements, stakeholder roles and implementation responsibilities essential to the project’s delivery.

“The discussions also highlighted the importance of building a strong baseline, improving data readiness, and establishing practical coordination mechanisms among relevant entities so that the project can move effectively from assessment to action. A key part of the dialogue focused on the vision for a digital MRV platform that can help standardise emissions data collection, support scenario analysis; and strengthen compliance and reporting processes”, Dr Al Wardy said.

Oman’s strategy for decarbonising its aviation sector centres on building a regulatory and industrial ecosystem around Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as the primary lever for emissions reduction.

The CAA is actively developing policies, fuel standards and a dedicated national task force to enable SAF production and uptake, in alignment with the Sultanate of Oman’s net-zero target for 2050. This approach is supported by cross-sector collaboration with energy stakeholders such as OQ and PDO, as well as international bodies, with early-stage projects and planned fuel trials positioning Oman as a potential regional hub for low-carbon aviation fuels.

Complementing the SAF push, the CAA’s strategy incorporates regulatory, operational and market-based measures to curb aviation emissions. These include the implementation of the global CORSIA carbon offsetting framework — mandating airlines to monitor, report and offset emissions — as well as initiatives to integrate sustainable practices at airports, such as clean energy use and future SAF infrastructure.

“This project comes at an important time, as Oman continues aligning sectoral development with Oman Vision 2040, its net-zero 2050 aspirations and relevant international climate and aviation frameworks”, the CESAR Director added.

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