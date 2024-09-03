Canon's Miraisha Programme (https://en.Canon-CNA.com), launched in 2014, has educated over 7000+ future professionals across Africa through skills workshops, training programs, and enterprise support, helping them gain qualifications, secure employment, and establish their own businesses; Canon made a special announcement of awarding 10 scholarships to hand-picked African students and unveiled a coffee table book documenting the Miraisha program's ten-year journey of empowering young talent.

Canon Central and North Africa, a global leader in imaging solutions, proudly commemorated the 10th anniversary of its Miraisha programme, celebrating a decade of transformative impact and achievements across Africa. The milestone event, titled "10 Years of Miraisha”, highlighted the programme's remarkable journey and the impact it has had on aspiring photographers, filmmakers, and creative professionals throughout the continent.

During the exclusive media event held at KCA University on 3rd September 2024, Canon made a special announcement of awarding 10 scholarships to hand-picked students from across Africa. These students, selected by the Miraisha team, trainers, and partners, represented the diverse nations where the programme has been actively nurturing talent. The scholarships will support a one-year course at prestigious institutions, including KCA University in Kenya, PEFTI Film Institute in Nigeria, and IFCPA/CRTV (Institut De Formation Et De Conservation Du Partrimoine Audiovisual) in Cameroon.

A significant highlight of the event was the launch of a visually stunning coffee table book, which chronicles the journey of Miraisha from its inception to its status as a cornerstone of empowerment. This comprehensive journal showcased the outstanding work of trainers and students, highlighting success stories from the previous scholarship programme and offering an account of the last 10 years.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Miraisha programme, a decade that has seen remarkable transformations and inspiring stories from across Africa. The Miraisha initiative embodies Canon's commitment to nurturing talent and creating opportunities in the creative industry. By providing scholarships and launching the coffee table book, we continue to invest in the future of African photographers and filmmakers, ensuring their stories are told and their voices heard. This celebration is not just about reflecting on our past achievements but also about looking forward to a future filled with limitless possibilities for the talented individuals we support." said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa.

A keynote address delivered by Timothy Owase, CEO, Kenya Film Commission, highlighted the importance of the Miraisha programme in empowering African talent. He also lauded Miraisha's efforts in providing invaluable opportunities and resources to aspiring photographers and filmmakers across the continent.

Canon's guests for this momentous occasion comprised a distinguished gathering from diverse sectors, including key representatives from KCA University and partner organizations: the Kenya Film Classification Board, Film Lecturers and Trainers Association of Kenya (FLETA-K), The NRB Bus, Ishara Mara, Zebra Productions Kenya Ltd, and Elimu Project. Our dedicated trainers and talented students also graced the occasion with their presence. This impressive turnout underscored the widespread impact and recognition of the Miraisha program.

The event also featured a photography exhibition displaying student work. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with the students and gain insights into their creative processes. Canon honoured the invaluable contributions of the programme's trainers with certificates and speeches. Additionally, a training session on the topic of "How to make a successful photography business" enriched the day's program for KCA University and Miraisha alumni students. The session, led by Canon Certified Trainer Georgina Goodwin, covered essential topics such as building your brand presence, effectively presenting and introducing yourself to clients, crafting compelling elevator pitches, and understanding client expectations for portfolio reviews.

Since its inception, the Miraisha Programme has reached significant milestones, including establishing 33 partnerships with various organisations, training over 7,000+ participants, and setting a target to train 10,000 participants by 2027.

Since 2014, the Miraisha Programme has collaborated with a diverse array of organisations across Africa. These include Kenyatta University, Kenya Film Commission (KFC), Kenya Photography Awards, Yaba College of Technology in Nigeria, Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA), The NRB Bus, Zebra Productions Kenya LTD, Lens on Life, PEFTI Film Institute in Nigeria, and the National Film&TV Institute of Ghana (NAFTI), among many other institutions and events.

In alignment with Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which means living and working together for the common good, the Miraisha Programme promotes job opportunities in Africa by providing workshops for photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and print business owners. The name ‘Miraisha’ is a fusion of Japanese and Swahili, symbolising the programme’s cross-cultural approach.

As the Miraisha Programme enters its second decade, Canon is committed to expanding its reach and empowering an even greater number of young people across Africa to pursue their passions and build successful careers in the imaging industry. This next phase will see an increase in partnerships with educational institutions, government bodies, and industry leaders to provide more comprehensive training and development opportunities.

By fostering a new generation of talented photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and print business owners, Canon aims to contribute significantly to the economic growth of the continent, ensuring that the creative voices of Africa continue to thrive and inspire globally.

