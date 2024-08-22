Canon Academy (www.Canon-CNA.com) offers a comprehensive educational program featuring hands-on workshops covering a wide range of photography topics. To date, we have successfully trained 85 students through this initiative. The programme offers a comprehensive curriculum blending theory and practice, where expert trainers instill confidence and passion while covering essential topics like exposure triangle, composition, lighting, focus, and more.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is thrilled to announce the official launch of Canon Academy in Senegal, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at nurturing local photographic talent. In partnership with renowned institutions, Kourtrajmé Dakar Film School and Sup'IMax School, Canon is committed to empowering aspiring photographers and enthusiasts with world-class education and resources.

This significant launch was marked by a meet-up event on August 13th at the Kourtrajmé Dakar Film School, introducing the local photography community to Canon’s comprehensive educational offerings, cutting-edge product lineup, authorized dealers, and the immersive Canon Academy workshop experience.

The heart of the Canon Academy experience was the hands-on workshops conducted at Sup'IMax School on August 14th. Led by Canon Ambassador Seibou Traore, these sessions delved into the fundamentals of photography, covering essential topics such as the exposure triangle, lighting, focus, composition, aperture, ISO, and mastering manual mode. By equipping participants with practical skills, Canon Academy aims to unlock their creative potential and elevate their photography to new heights.

“Canon Academy is dedicated to providing photographers with unparalleled learning opportunities,” said Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director at Canon Central and North Africa. “Through hands-on workshops and expert guidance, we empower photographers of all levels to explore their passion and achieve their full potential. We are excited to bring this enriching experience to Senegal and contribute to the growth of the local photography community.”

Canon Academy is dedicated to Canon users, offering hands-on experiences across a wide array of topics. Workshops are led by certified Canon trainers, ensuring that participants benefit from the expertise of seasoned professionals. The programme caters to different skill levels, from beginners to professionals, allowing each participant to grow at their own pace.

Kourtrajmé Dakar Film School, a beacon of accessible film education, shares Canon’s commitment to fostering creativity. "We're excited to partner with Canon to empower the next generation of filmmakers and photographers. Together, we'll create a brighter future for Senegal's creative industry." said- Mr Sangaré Toumani - Director, Kourtrajmé Dakar Film School

Sup'IMax School, a leading institution in digital arts and communication, complements Canon’s vision for a vibrant creative ecosystem. "Canon Academy is a fantastic addition to our curriculum. This partnership will equip our students with the skills and tools to excel in the digital world." Said- Mr. Birame Diouf - Executif Director, Sup'IMax School (Ininstitut Superieur des Arts et Metiers du Numerique)

This strategic collaboration between Canon Central&North Africa, Kourtrajmé Dakar Film School, and Sup'IMax School (Ininstitut Superieur des Arts et Metiers du Numerique) exemplifies Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei – living and working together for the common good. By joining forces, these organizations are creating a powerful platform for young talent to thrive and contribute to Senegal’s creative landscape.

The launch event and workshops signify a significant milestone for Canon in Senegal, demonstrating the company’s dedication to investing in local communities and supporting the growth of photography as an art form. Canon is confident that this initiative will inspire a new generation of photographers and strengthen the brand’s presence in the market.

