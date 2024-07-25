Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) concludes the 'Women Who Empower' initiative with an exclusive media event at Lagos, Nigeria on July 24; 15 participants from WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers) showcase their creativity in an exhibition.

Canon, a global leader in imaging solutions, successfully concluded "Women Who Empower," an initiative in collaboration with WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers). A month-long program, which aimed to empower women in the print and imaging sectors, culminated in an event held on July 24th at Radisson Blu Ikeja, Lagos was attended by participants, and guests including media, industry leaders and senior executives from Canon and WISCAR.

The program consisted of three modules: printing, photography, and content creation, each designed to equip the 15 participants with valuable skills and knowledge. The content creation curriculum was led by Canon Ambassador, Nigerian cinematographer&director, Daniel Ehimen. The photography curriculum and the printing module was led by Emmanuel Oyeleke, Nigerian Lifestyle photographer, and a Canon ambassador.

As demonstrated by Canon’s various diversity and inclusivity programs, this initiative also aligns with its corporate philosophy ‘Kyosei,’ which means living and working together for the common good.

Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, Founder&Chairperson WISCAR said, "Our partnership with Canon has been a resounding success, empowering women in the print and imaging industries. This collaboration serves as a powerful blueprint for partnerships that break down barriers, drive meaningful change, and pave the way for a more inclusive future in the print and imaging industries. At WISCAR, we believe in the transformative power of empowering women and girls, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our values of inspiring, educating, and mentoring women to reach their full potential. By working together, we have made a tangible impact on the lives of women in Nigeria, and we look forward to continuing this important work, creating a ripple effect of positive change that resonates throughout the industry and beyond."

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director- Canon Central&North Africa, added, "Canon is guided by an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. These core values are not just aspirations, but the very foundation upon which we build a thriving and innovative future. We believe in creating an environment where everyone can thrive, and collaborating with partners like WISCAR reinforces this commitment. Together, we are shaping a more inclusive and groundbreaking future in the imaging industry."

The event culminated in a captivating portfolio exhibition, where participants brought their remarkable achievements and newfound skills to life. The exhibition captivated audiences with its blend of evocative photographs, rich in storytelling and dynamic video content, each a vibrant reflection of the participants' unique talents and passions.

Among the many talented individuals, two standout participants received special recognition for their exceptional dedication, creativity, and progress. Joy Ngwolo and Obianuju Lilian Ikegbune were honored for their outstanding contributions to the program.

Joy Ngwolo a PR professional and photographer, reflecting on her journey, shared: "Prior to ‘Women Who Empower’ photography classes, my camera skills were limited by a basic understanding. The program's comprehensive training has been transformative, equipping me with a solid grasp of photographic techniques and the science behind them. The resulting improvement in my image quality is remarkable. I highly recommend these classes to anyone seeking to elevate their photography to the next level. I'm incredibly grateful to Canon&WISCAR for this invaluable experience."

Obianuju Lilian Ikegbune expressed her gratitude, stating, As a Public Relations and Marketing Communications Strategist, I was drawn to the Canon x Wiscar Women Who Empower Program for its focus on empowering women in the thriving creative industry. I gained valuable knowledge on storytelling techniques like the 'rule of thirds,' camera handling fundamentals, and key considerations for brand storytelling, which will undoubtedly set me apart in the professional arena. I am incredibly grateful to Canon and WISCAR for offering this program, the chance to learn from industry leaders like Emmanuel and Ehimen, and the opportunity to connect with a network of fellow creatives."

Led by renowned Nigerian cinematographer, director, and Canon Ambassador Daniel Ehimen, spearheaded an intensive content creation course, equipping participants with essential videography skills. The course delved into the fundamentals of videography, camera mastery, the art of storytelling, and provided invaluable hands-on experience with personalized feedback.

Renowned Nigerian lifestyle photographer and Canon Ambassador Emmanuel Oyeleke led a captivating photography course, focusing on the core principles of photography with a storytelling emphasis. Participants actively engaged in numerous sessions and practical exercises, gaining a thorough understanding of photography fundamentals, and solidifying their behind-the-lens capabilities. Expanding participants' knowledge base further, Emmanuel also led a comprehensive printing workshop. This session explored various printing solutions for photography portfolios and delved into the intricacies of photo studio setups, ensuring participants are well-equipped for all aspects of their photographic journey.

The 'Women Who Empower' campaign marked a significant milestone in empowering women in the printing and imaging sectors. As Canon continues to champion diversity and inclusion, initiatives like 'Women Who Empower' demonstrate the power of partnerships in driving positive change. With plans for future collaborations and programs, Canon remains committed to its mission of empowering individuals and communities through innovation and creativity.

Canon which has more than 63% of women occupying leadership roles in the Middle East and Africa HQ, has been championing empowerment initiatives for many years as demonstrated by its various diversity and inclusivity programs.

