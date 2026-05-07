Canon Central&North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging solutions, has forged a strategic partnership with SOS Children’s Villages in Senegal, a non-governmental organisation supporting vulnerable youth, to expand its flagship Miraisha skills development initiative. This collaboration underscores Canon’s commitment to sustainable youth empowerment and meaningful social impact, with Senegal identified as a key strategic focus market for 2026.

Expanding Canon’s African Footprint

Miraisha's expansion in Senegal builds on Canon’s decade-long commitment to blending innovation with tangible community impact across Africa. Through this initiative, vulnerable youth and NGO staff gain access to hands-on training, mentorship, and real-world platforms that nurture creative expression and strengthen skills in photography, videography, and visual storytelling. Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director at Canon Central and North Africa, said, “Across Africa, young people are creative, resourceful, and driven to share their own stories. Our responsibility is to equip them with the tools, skills and confidence to transform that potential into sustainable livelihoods. Turn those talents into livelihoods Senegal is a key market for us, and this partnership reinforces our long-term commitment to advancing youth employability while empowering organisations to amplify their impact through compelling visual storytelling.”

Miraisha in Motion: Youth Creativity Meets Opportunity

Rooted in Canon’s philosophy of Kyosei, living and working together for the common good. The Miraisha initiative equips young people aged 18–35 with practical training in photography, videography, and digital storytelling. By combining technical expertise, mentorship, and real-world experience, the programme transforms creative potential into tangible career pathways and sustainable opportunities. This partnership serves as a natural extension of the mission of SOS Children’s Villages in Senegal. Since the mid-1970s, the NGO has supported children and youth with care, education, and community support across eight regions, emphasising the importance of developing employable and creative skills for resilience and independence.

Programme Highlights

Designed to deliver measurable long – term impact, the partnership provides targeted training and mentorship for youth and NGO staff. SOS communications teams will participate in an intensive three-day workshop focused on advocacy-driven photography and videography, strengthening their ability to communicate impact through powerful visuals. Youth workshops in Dakar and Kaolack will host 20–25 participants at each site, by the end of the training two chosen students will go on to receive a three-month mentorship with a dedicated Canon trainer to further enhance their skills. To ensure sustainability, photography clubs across SOS Children’s Villages sites will be established to encourage peer learning, creative collaboration, and continuous skills development.

“This partnership empowers vulnerable youth by giving them more than just technical skills - it gives them confidence and a voice,” said Papa Daouda Diop, National Director of SOS Children’s Villages in Senegal. “Visual storytelling is crucial for our advocacy and fundraising, helping us share the realities our children face and the progress they make. Beyond stronger communications, these skills open new opportunities for employment and independence.”

Building on Proven Success Across Africa

The expansion of Miraisha in Senegal builds on a decade of transformative impact across Africa, where the programme has equipped thousands of young people in photography, videography, and digital storytelling. In Kenya, workshops at KCA University have enabled students to transition into freelance careers and creative entrepreneurship. In Nigeria, street photography sessions in Lagos enabled participants to build professional portfolios that led to paid assignments. In Morocco, collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages strengthened NGO communication channels while opening freelance opportunities for youth. These success stories demonstrate how Miraisha consistently translates creative skills into livelihoods and stronger community communications. Collectively, these success stories highlight Miraisha’s consistent ability to convert creative talent into sustainable livelihoods while strengthening how communities and organisations share their stories.

Senegal: A Strategic Focus Market

With over half its population under 25, Senegal faces both promise and challenge. Only 48.2% of youth participate in the labour market, compared to 69% of adults, reflecting persistent barriers to employment and limited access to practical training and skills in the creative industries. NGOs and community groups also require stronger communication tools to advocate and engage donors. Canon’s investment in Senegal directly responds to these interconnected needs, reinforcing the country’s strategic importance as a priority market for its social impact initiatives in 2026.

Looking Ahead

Canon’s partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Senegal underlines its ongoing investment in the country’s youth and creative industries. As Miraisha grows in West Africa, Canon aims to serve as a driver of community skills and empowerment. By enabling young people to tell their own stories through visual storytelling, the company is helping unlock pathways to economic opportunity while advancing meaningful social impact across the continent.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com



APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com



About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4tYj6IP) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com