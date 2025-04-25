. “We will act decisively, transparently, and in the best interest of the people of Kenya,” he added. Hon. Duale was accompanied by Dr. Ouma Oluga, PS Medical Services; Ms. Mary Muthoni, PS Public Health and Professional Standards; and Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth.

“This is a moment of reckoning. We are not just conducting an investigation—we are restoring public trust in the health system. We will not tolerate impunity or protect any wrongdoing,” said Hon. Duale, as he called on the committee to uphold integrity, transparency, discretion, and professionalism. Medical Services PS Dr. Ouma Oluga urged the committee to carry out its work objectively and submit a report that will help streamline clinical workflows across all health facilities in Kenya. Reaffirming the Ministry’s full support, Hon. Duale reminded the committee to deliver a comprehensive report by

Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today inaugurated the Independent Investigative Committee on Tissue and Organ Transplant Services at Afya House, Nairobi, pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 78 dated 23rd April 2025 The committee, chaired by Prof. Elizabeth Bukusi, has been established in response to public concern over serious allegations of malpractice and ethical violations in organ transplant procedures at Mediheal Group of Hospitals.

