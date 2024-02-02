The field of business and financial journalism and production is essential for communicating complex economic and financial information to the public. Through various mediums, Black professionals bring unique viewpoints to the field, enriching the quality of reporting with varied experiences and demonstrating the power of #BlackExcellence.

As such, the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) – a platform that unites the Global Black community - is pleased to announce Ntokozo Khumalo, Business and Financial Journalist/Producer, as a distinguished speaker for the upcoming event on February 27, 2024 in Dubai. With a wealth of experience in the industry, Khumalo will share industry insights with attendees at the event, offering a comprehensive understanding of the pathways for professionals to enter and excel in the industry.

Khumalo is currently serving as a Business Reporter and Anchor at Newzroom Afrika, where she has been instrumental in researching, sourcing, producing, and reporting on business news across the continent. Her role extends to broadcasting to 49 African countries and on the Sky Network in the UK, making her a leader in the industry. With experience in her current position, Khumalo has showcased her expertise in areas such as money habits, manufacturing, wealth creation, entrepreneurship, and youth upliftment.

Prior to her current role, Khumalo held the position of Vice President of Public Relations at Impilo Collection Foundation, where she is currently freelancing. Her dedication to serving the community is evident in her volunteer role at Impilo Collection Foundation, contributing to projects such as ‘Bras Against Femicide,’ sanitary pad drives, food drives, and skills development programs aimed at promoting human rights.

Khumalo’s diverse experience also includes a significant tenure at Decusatio Group of Companies, where she played a vital role in financial problem-solving through business development and content strategy.

Join GBIS in Dubai next month for the opportunity to gain insights from Khumalo, who has not only excelled in her career but also contributed significantly to community development. Khumalo’s presence in panel discussions will offer diverse perspectives, adding depth to the conversations on relevant topics. Additionally, seize the opportunity for networking and connecting with Khumalo and fellow participants to foster industry connections.

About Global Black Impact Summit 2024:

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, GBIS is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit - taking place on February 27 in Dubai - is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.